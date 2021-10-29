Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks
Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday.Full Article
Elizabeth II cancelled a recent two-day trip to Northern Ireland