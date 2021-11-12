50 People Are Being Rescued From Flooding in Oregon
Published
Campers at a recreational vehicle park in Oregon were being airlifted after floodwaters covered the only bridge in and out of the area.Full Article
Published
Campers at a recreational vehicle park in Oregon were being airlifted after floodwaters covered the only bridge in and out of the area.Full Article
Some campers were airlifted from a recreational vehicle park after floodwaters covered the only bridge in and out of the area.
Back in February, Congressman Mike Simpson announced his $33.5 billion plan to breach four dams on the lower Snake River by the..