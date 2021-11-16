U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 10 People From Washington State Floods

Newsy

Watch VideoA U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued six adults and four children, including a baby, from a flooded area of northwest Washington state on Monday. Video from on board shows people being hoisted up into the helicopter amid flood waters.

