Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit over shooting on 'Rust' set
Published
The script supervisor on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set.Full Article
Published
The script supervisor on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set.Full Article
The lawsuit said there was no call for Baldwin to point the gun toward Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza, nor to fire it
A lawsuit filed by the supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, said an injury or death on the set was “a likely result” of the..