Julius Jones won't be executed after Oklahoma governor grants clemency, reduces sentence
Julius Jones' sentence was reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Watch VideoOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before..
Jones was set to be executed Thursday for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell; his supporters allege he did not commit the crime. Gov...