Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45
Published
A bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people
Published
A bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people
At least 46 people, including 12 children, died in a bus crash in western Bulgaria on Tuesday as the vehicle crashed through a..
A bus crash in western Bulgaria on Tuesday has killed at least 45 people, authorities say.The bus, registered in North Macedonia,..