Jury Begins Deliberations in Arbery Killing
Published
The jurors in Glynn County, Ga., will resume deliberating on Wednesday. The three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery face charges of both malice murder and felony murder.Full Article
Published
The jurors in Glynn County, Ga., will resume deliberating on Wednesday. The three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery face charges of both malice murder and felony murder.Full Article
Watch VideoThe case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial..
Watch VideoThe defense attorney who caused an outcry by saying Black pastors should be barred from the murder trial over Ahmaud..
Watch VideoKyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after asserting self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that..