In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate
Living too close to drilling sites has been linked to a range of health risks, especially to children, from asthma to neurological and developmental disorders.Full Article
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — At a playground outside a North Texas day care center, giggling preschoolers chase each other into a..