NFL Reports Record 37 New COVID Cases Among Players, Including Local Teams
Published
Monday night, the NFL ordered all team staff who are already vaccinated to get a booster shot by Dec. 27.Full Article
Published
Monday night, the NFL ordered all team staff who are already vaccinated to get a booster shot by Dec. 27.Full Article
The NFL distributed a memo to all teams Monday night, announcing Tier 1 and 2 personnel are now mandated to receive a Covid booster..
If 2020 was the year of activism, then 2021 surely followed in its footsteps.
While many of 2020's protests took place..