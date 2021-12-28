The new Ball is said to symbolize the “Gift of Wisdom." Meanwhile, some health experts have raised concerns about hosting the event amid the omicron wave. [ more › ]Full Article
Photos: The Times Square Ball Gets Ready For Its Second Pandemic New Year’s Eve
Gothamist0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Let it blow: A Bentley-themed winter road trip
Autocar
It takes hundreds of hours to build a Bentley, much of it by hand, using materials crafted by specialists from across the UK. We..