2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
Published
A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, the city's police commissioner said Tuesday. (Jan. 25)
Published
A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, the city's police commissioner said Tuesday. (Jan. 25)
NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who was shot and his partner killed while responding to a domestic call in Harlem, has died from his..
The Police Department did not immediately provide information about what had precipitated the shooting of the officers, who were..