Funeral Today For NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem
Published
The 22-year-old was shot and killed, along with his partner Officer Wilbert Mora, while responding to a call last Friday in Harlem.Full Article
Published
The 22-year-old was shot and killed, along with his partner Officer Wilbert Mora, while responding to a call last Friday in Harlem.Full Article
Over the past week, CBS2 has been hearing stories about what an incredible person he was and how much he will be missed.