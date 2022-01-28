Funeral Today For NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

Funeral Today For NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

CBS 2

Published

The 22-year-old was shot and killed, along with his partner Officer Wilbert Mora, while responding to a call last Friday in Harlem.

Full Article