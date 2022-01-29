New England slammed with heavy snow storm
A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. (Jan. 29)
Watch VideoPeople from New York City to Maine were awakening Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could..
East Coast Braces , for Blizzard Conditions , As Powerful Snow Storm Rolls In .
ABC News reports that a snowstorm is..