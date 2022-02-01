A24 to Release Queen Elizabeth II Documentary From the Late Roger Michell

A24 will release a documentary about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, directed by Roger Michell, TheWrap has learned. The film is the director’s last project. Michell died in September.



“Elizabeth” will be released by A24 in the U.S. Signature Entertainment will release the documentary in the U.K. on June 3, which coincides with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. No U.S. release date has been set.



A24 had no comment.



Michell completed “Elizabeth” just days before his death in September. The “Notting Hill” and “Venus” director died at age 65.



The film will document Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, the longest in the history of the British monarchy, and be both a nostalgic and modern look at her life.



Kevin Loader (“The Death of Stalin”) is producing the film. George Fenton, a five-time Oscar nominee, is also listed as the film’s composer.



