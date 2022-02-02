Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter weather
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2022 in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow at Gobblers Knob in Pennsylvania and saw his shadow.
