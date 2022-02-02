Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter weather

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2022 in Punxsutawney, Pa.
 

