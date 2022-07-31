Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' icon who played Lieutenant Uhura, dies at 89
Trailblazer Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on "Star Trek" and shared one of TV's first interracial kisses with William Shatner, has died at 89.
She achieved worldwide fame in her groundbreaking role for Black women
Actor Nichelle Nichols, who found worldwide fame and led the way for black women in TV by starring in the original Star Trek TV..