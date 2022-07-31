Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' icon who played Lieutenant Uhura, dies at 89

Trailblazer Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on "Star Trek" and shared one of TV's first interracial kisses with William Shatner, has died at 89.
 

