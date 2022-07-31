Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89
She was among the first Black women to have a leading role in a TV series. She later worked with NASA to recruit minorities for the space program.Full Article
Nichols, whose fans included Martin Luther King Jr. and a young Barack Obama, "succumbed to natural causes and passed away" on..
Following the death of Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on the original "Star Trek" TV series, many celebrities paid tribute to..