Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura On ‘Star Trek,’ Has Died At 89

Watch VideoNichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original "Star Trek" television series, has died at the age of 89.
Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.
"Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols,...
