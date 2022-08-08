Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Resigns After Reading 'Hateful Word' in Team Meeting
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned on Sunday after reading a "hateful word" off a player's iPad during a team meeting.Full Article
Gundy had been on the Oklahoma staff since 1999
