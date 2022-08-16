The Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for her treatment at the 1973 Oscars
Published
In 1973, Sacheen Littlefeather spoke on behalf of Marlon Brando at the Oscars about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood films.Full Article
Published
In 1973, Sacheen Littlefeather spoke on behalf of Marlon Brando at the Oscars about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood films.Full Article
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather for the abuse she..
The Academy has finally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather. Almost 50 years after her appearance at the 1973 Oscars, the..