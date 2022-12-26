'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America.Full Article
Globally, “The Way of Water” is already the third highest-grossing film released in 2022, bringing in $855 million and is a..
The sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time still reportedly earned $550 million from global ticket sales.