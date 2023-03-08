Elon Musk Apologizes To Fired Twitter Employee After Beefing Online
Published
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has Apologized to a former Twitter employee after a heated exchangeFull Article
Published
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has Apologized to a former Twitter employee after a heated exchangeFull Article
Elon Musk Apologizes After Mocking , Laid-Off, Disabled Twitter Employee.
Associated Press reports that Haraldur Thorleifsson..
Elon Musk said he's sorry after publicly mocking a disabled Twitter employee by casting doubt on the idea that the man was, in..