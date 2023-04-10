Rutgers faculty strike, picket outside classes
Published
Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's flagship university have gone on strike. (April 10) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey and Seth Wenig)
Published
Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's flagship university have gone on strike. (April 10) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey and Seth Wenig)
ViewThree unions representing 9,000 teachers and staff are on strike at Rutgers University Monday amid a stalemate in negotiations..