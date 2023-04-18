Putin visits HQ of Russian troops in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine early Tuesday, his second trip to the Russian-held territories there since March. (April 18)
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Ukraine's Kherson and Lugansk regions to meet with military commanders, according to images..
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.