Texas Army base Fort Hood renamed Fort Cavazos
Published
Fort Hood has officially taken on its new name, Fort Cavazos on Tuesday. The late Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos was the Army's first Hispanic four-star general. (9 May 2023)
Published
Fort Hood has officially taken on its new name, Fort Cavazos on Tuesday. The late Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos was the Army's first Hispanic four-star general. (9 May 2023)
After more than eight decades, Fort Hood's name was changed Tuesday to Fort Cavazos in honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, a Texas-born..
The redesignation of the installation is part of the military's larger effort to rename bases and other sites associated with the..