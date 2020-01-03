Global  

News24.com | Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Friday, 3 January 2020
Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, Iran and the US confirmed, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.
News video: Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian General

 Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump.

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's..

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike on Baghdad

Iran's Revolutionary Guards has confirmed the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly...
SBS

U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the...
Reuters

