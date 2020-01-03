News24.com | Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, Iran and the US confirmed, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:26Published now US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:51Published now

Recent related news from verified sources Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike on Baghdad Iran's Revolutionary Guards has confirmed the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly...

SBS 2 hours ago



U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the...

Reuters 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this