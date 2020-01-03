Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'He has no ability to negotiate': Trump said in 2011 that Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected

Independent Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Social media users are drawing attention to clip from Obama's first term, and calling Trump a 'hypocrite'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected

After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected 01:03

 Old tweets from President Trump accusing then-President Obama of starting a war with Iran to secure his reelection have resurfaced as tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country have escalated. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

In war of Tweets, Iran calls Trump 'terrorist in suit' [Video]In war of Tweets, Iran calls Trump 'terrorist in suit'

Iran called Donald Trump a &apos;terrorist in a suit&apos; on Sunday, hours after the U.S. president said he was ready to hit 52 sites if Tehran retaliated over the killing of top commander..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DL Hughley Digs Up Donald Trump Old Tweets Bashing Barack Obama For Trying To Start War W/ Iran: “Remember This?!”

DL Hughley Digs Up Donald Trump Old Tweets Bashing Barack Obama For Trying To Start War W/ Iran: “Remember This?!”Comedian DL Hughley is digging up receipts. The high-profile actor has come forward to go after President Donald Trump following his green light to send a deadly...
SOHH

Trump may have miscalculated and 'dangerous' killing of Iran's Soleimani could trigger war, says former UK foreign secretary

Jeremy Hunt warns of 'dangerous game of chicken' in Middle East - calling assassination of general 'extreme'
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.