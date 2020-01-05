Global  

Thousands of mourners flood Iran city for Soleimani funeral procession

France 24 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A tide of mourners flooded the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, weeping and beating their chests in homage to top general Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
News video: Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral

Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral 02:41

 Thousands attended the funeral procession of General Qassem Soleimani in Iran’s Ahvaz.

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem..

Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad [Video]Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad

Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad

Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners

Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike.
FOXNews.com

Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

Thousands of mourners accompanied a casket carrying the remains of the slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani through two major Iranian cities Sunday as part of a grand...
CTV News Also reported by •Al JazeeraFOXNews.com

