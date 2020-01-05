Global  

Islamist group al Shabaab attack Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Somalia's al Shabaab militant group attacked on Sunday a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces and published pictures of masked gunmen standing next to an aircraft in flames.
News video: Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya 07:39

 Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

