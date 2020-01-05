Islamist group al Shabaab attack Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces



Recent related videos from verified sources Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48Published 2 days ago Al Shabaab claims responsibility for deadly Somalia blast Islamist group al Shabaab on Monday claimed responsibility for a bomb blast in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people over the weekend while Somalia said a foreign government that it did not identify.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:13Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Islamist militant group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces Somalia's al Shabaab militant group attacked on Sunday a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces and published pictures of masked gunmen...

Reuters 3 hours ago



Al-Shabaab claim attack on Kenya base used by Kenyan and US military Jihadists from Somalia’s Al-Shabaab group on Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region, the army spokesman...

France 24 6 hours ago



