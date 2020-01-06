Mike Pompeo - Pompeo falsely claims Trump did not say he’d go after Iranian cultural sites

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Pompeo falsely claims Trump did not say he’d go after Iranian cultural sitesSecretary of State Mike Pompeo falsely claimed on Fox News that President Donald Trump did not threaten to target Iranian cultural sites. Pompeo’s claim came when host Maria Bartiromo asked about a tweet in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Trump was advocating for a war crime. "President Trump didn't say he'd go after a cultural site," Pompeo said. "Read what he said very closely." We read what Trump said closely. In a series of tweets, the president issued a warning to Iran, saying the United States has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" it could strike if Iran ...



>> More 👓 View full article

