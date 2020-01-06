Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mike Pompeo - Pompeo falsely claims Trump did not say he’d go after Iranian cultural sites

PolitiFact Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Pompeo falsely claims Trump did not say he’d go after Iranian cultural sitesSecretary of State Mike Pompeo falsely claimed on Fox News that President Donald Trump did not threaten to target Iranian cultural sites. Pompeo’s claim came when host Maria Bartiromo asked about a tweet in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Trump was advocating for a war crime. "President Trump didn't say he'd go after a cultural site," Pompeo said. "Read what he said very closely." We read what Trump said closely. In a series of tweets, the president issued a warning to Iran, saying the United States has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" it could strike if Iran ...

>> More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after an..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?' [Video]Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian, Democrats ask 'Why now?'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump again threatens to target Iranian cultural sites amid mounting tensions over Qasem Soleimani killing

President Trump reiterated a threat to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates for the death of one its top generals.
USATODAY.com

Trump warns of sanctions if Iraq tries to expel U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns within his own...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

Stmichael2012

Michelle Pompeo says Trump didn’t threaten Iran culture sites. He did https://t.co/X1Jgn4TrJS 15 seconds ago

annette0626

Annette Dahl @realDonaldTrump Is there not one in Trump's Administration that has not turned into a liar like him? @SecPompeo P… https://t.co/GPzrqd4G2K 11 minutes ago

dlemke26

Debra Lemke RT @PolitiFact: NEW: Mike Pompeo falsely claimed that President Donald Trump did not say he would go after Iran’s cultural sites. https://t… 24 minutes ago

BeardWrites

The Bearded Politico NEW: Mike Pompeo falsely claimed that President Donald Trump did not say he would commit war crimes—but Trump doubl… https://t.co/YrebKN4YFr 33 minutes ago

WICH1310

WICH 1310 Pompeo falsely claims Trump did not say he’d go after Iranian cultural sites | PolitiFact https://t.co/20pRIB7Qdi 35 minutes ago

KWalkerTweets

Ken Walker Mike Pompeo - Pompeo falsely claims Trump did not say he’d go after Iranian cultural sites https://t.co/iFCXXv39Au 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.