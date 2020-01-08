After The Missile Attack, Is Iran Done With Its Retaliation? – Analysis

Julie Tallard Johnson, MSW, LCSW RT @AndrewFeinberg: Mr Trump also claimed that Iran’s hostilities “substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed i… 15 seconds ago

Holly Ramble On Rose Myers RT @thedailybeast: President Donald Trump said Americans should be “extremely grateful” that Iran “appears to be standing down” a day after… 16 seconds ago

Max Musterkopf False claims spread online after Iran missile attack on Iraqi airbases https://t.co/BB6xfGuAiH 24 seconds ago

Lapacazo Sandoval RT @NYAmNews: NYPD urges New Yorkers to stay vigilant after Iran strikes back at US with missile attack in Iraq https://t.co/jeHDkw07CG 24 seconds ago

Kelly Martin RT @Boyd_2650: 🔥Sounds like a deliberate miss to me! What about you?🔥Iran sent missiles against two of our bases in Iraq but no soldiers we… 29 seconds ago

toad RT @CBSNews: WATCH: President Trump says "Iran appears to be backing down" after Iran launched ballistic missiles at military bases housing… 1 minute ago

rnld 'All is well!' Trump tweets after Iran targets U.S. forces in missile attack in Iraq - NBC News… https://t.co/lx4JuWI4aq 2 minutes ago