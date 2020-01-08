Global  

After The Missile Attack, Is Iran Done With Its Retaliation? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
By Golnaz Esfandiari

(RFE/RL) — Iran’s direct retaliation for the January 3 U.S. assassination of Quds force commander Qassem Soleimani raises the stakes in the escalating conflict between Tehran and Washington but puts the ball back in the Unites States’ court, analysts say.

Iranian forces launched an overnight...
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq

Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq 00:48

 Iran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against at least two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down [Video]President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime.” The president spoke from the White House Wednesday about the Iranian missile attack on two bases that house U.S. troops in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:57Published

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Markets stabilize after being roiled by Iran missile attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets are stabilizing in early trading on Wall Street after being roiled overnight following an Iranian missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq....
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •SifySeattle TimesBBC NewsSBSRTTNewsUSATODAY.com

Special Report: Trump addresses Iran attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq. He said no one was hurt after Iran fired more than a dozen...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersSifyRTTNewsUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

JTallardJohnson

Julie Tallard Johnson, MSW, LCSW RT @AndrewFeinberg: Mr Trump also claimed that Iran’s hostilities “substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed i… 15 seconds ago

HollyRoseMyers

Holly Ramble On Rose Myers RT @thedailybeast: President Donald Trump said Americans should be “extremely grateful” that Iran “appears to be standing down” a day after… 16 seconds ago

FreeBerlin

Max Musterkopf False claims spread online after Iran missile attack on Iraqi airbases https://t.co/BB6xfGuAiH 24 seconds ago

Lapacazo

Lapacazo Sandoval RT @NYAmNews: NYPD urges New Yorkers to stay vigilant after Iran strikes back at US with missile attack in Iraq https://t.co/jeHDkw07CG 24 seconds ago

kellyrocksyou1

Kelly Martin RT @Boyd_2650: 🔥Sounds like a deliberate miss to me! What about you?🔥Iran sent missiles against two of our bases in Iraq but no soldiers we… 29 seconds ago

datoader

toad RT @CBSNews: WATCH: President Trump says "Iran appears to be backing down" after Iran launched ballistic missiles at military bases housing… 1 minute ago

mscrynld

rnld 'All is well!' Trump tweets after Iran targets U.S. forces in missile attack in Iraq - NBC News… https://t.co/lx4JuWI4aq 2 minutes ago

WholePlateWay

Andrea #DemCast RT @NY_runaway: Trump tweets 'all is well!' after Iran targets U.S. forces in missile attack. Is that because a Russian ally attacked us… 2 minutes ago

