Queen Elizabeth's statement on future of Prince Harry and Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The following is the full text of Queen Elizabeth's statement following discussions within the royal family on future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants. On Wednesday,...