'No. 1 terrorist...in world,' Donald Trump defends Soleimani killing

Asian Warrior RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander), the number one terrorist in the world by every account. That… 14 minutes ago

Birdwhisperer RT @Mikel_Jollett: Trump is screaming that Soleimani was the “worst terrorist in the world.” If that’s true, then we really should look in… 32 minutes ago

عبدالعزيز بن حمود العريدي @realDonaldTrump Mr. President Donald Trump, you achieved justice when you killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani. The w… https://t.co/OKvB8C0uyk 1 hour ago

Donald Rawson RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump just now: "We killed Soleimani, the number one terrorist in the world by every account . . . Whe… 2 hours ago

NoMaiden @arthursnorgan @Sig_Rasmussen @RepAdamSchiff Speaking on behalf of the rest of the world, I can say that we all see… https://t.co/mGxtKZDyes 2 hours ago

राहुल त्रिपाठी RT @ANI: US President Donald Trump: We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani),number one terrorist in the world by e… 2 hours ago

Kalinga TV Donald Trump: We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani), number one terrorist in the world b… https://t.co/vF6QIwFWVj 3 hours ago