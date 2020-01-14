Global  

'No. 1 terrorist...in world,' Donald Trump defends Soleimani killing

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020
*Washington:* US President Donald Trump on Monday again defended his move of terminating Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by dubbing him as the 'no. 1 terrorist ... in the world' as Tehran witnessed a consecutive third day of protests denouncing the country's Islamic regime.

"We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander...
News video: Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 01:24

 Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The information comes from five current and former top level administration officials. According to NBC,...

US-Iran tensions: A dangerous turning point

US-Iran tensions: A dangerous turning pointMajor General Qasem Soleimani is a name you may not have been familiar with when it comes to high-profile US targets, not like Osama Bin Laden or Abu Bakr al...
WorldNews

Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit' after attack threat

Iran condemned Donald Trump on Sunday as a "terrorist in a suit" after the U.S. president threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSNew Zealand Herald

TheTomar

Asian Warrior RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander), the number one terrorist in the world by every account. That… 14 minutes ago

Earthplanet64

Birdwhisperer RT @Mikel_Jollett: Trump is screaming that Soleimani was the “worst terrorist in the world.” If that’s true, then we really should look in… 32 minutes ago

oridi511

عبدالعزيز بن حمود العريدي @realDonaldTrump Mr. President Donald Trump, you achieved justice when you killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani. The w… https://t.co/OKvB8C0uyk 1 hour ago

donald_rawson

Donald Rawson RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump just now: "We killed Soleimani, the number one terrorist in the world by every account . . . Whe… 2 hours ago

no_maiden

NoMaiden @arthursnorgan @Sig_Rasmussen @RepAdamSchiff Speaking on behalf of the rest of the world, I can say that we all see… https://t.co/mGxtKZDyes 2 hours ago

RTripathiPrayag

राहुल त्रिपाठी RT @ANI: US President Donald Trump: We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani),number one terrorist in the world by e… 2 hours ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Donald Trump: We killed Soleimani (Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani), number one terrorist in the world b… https://t.co/vF6QIwFWVj 3 hours ago

MyJio79017139

My Jio نمبر RT @ndtv: "Number 1 terrorist": Trump defends killing of Iran General #QassemSoleimani in US strike. https://t.co/rsD8lY3N68 https://t.co/5… 3 hours ago

