Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal

Japan Today Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran on Tuesday of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, which eventually could lead to the…
News video: UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism' 01:14

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal [Video]U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew..

Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute [Video]Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute

France, Britain, and Germany have triggered a mechanism that puts the Iran nuclear deal into dispute, which if no resolution is reached, could lead to a return to the U.N. sanctions it lifted. Lucy..

Germany’s Maas: Germany, France, UK will discuss on Iran nuclear deal Monday

Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal

Germany still wants to save Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers despite Tehran's announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching...
Reuters India

