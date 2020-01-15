Global  

Minor charged with manslaughter in Texas school shooting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — A minor has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at a Texas high school, prosecutors said. The minor and another person were arrested about 3 1/2 hours after the Tuesday afternoon shooting at a high school in Bellaire, a suburb southwest of Houston. A spokesman […]
