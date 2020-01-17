Global  

Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire relief concert. Greg Page, the 48-year-old original Yellow Wiggle, fell as he left a stage in New South Wales and went into cardiac arrest. He had been performing with the other […]
