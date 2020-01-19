Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to surrender their royal titles

CBS News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth formally addressed weeks of controversy surrounding Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. The young couple wil receive no public funds for royal duties and have been stripped of their HRH titles. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner reports.

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose Royal Titles - Here's What This Means for Their Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially give up their royal titles as part of their transition to becoming private citizens. So, what does this mean for...
