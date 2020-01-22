Common Sense And Cash Essential In Northern Ireland – OpEd
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () By Yossi Mekelberg*
Cynics would argue that if a political entity can survive for three years without a government, as was the case of Northern Ireland, it probably doesn’t need one. Well, that is correct to a degree, especially in the special circumstances of a semi-autonomous province that is part of the UK and has special...
Seven people have been arrested following a major police operation against money laundering in Northern Ireland. A senior detective has described it as "one of the most significant live investigations into money laundering in the UK" involving £215 million. Six men and one woman were detained after...