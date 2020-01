Most visitors to the North are Chinese or visit through the mainland, which first reported the virus in December.



Recent related videos from verified sources China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published 9 hours ago North Korea bans Chinese tourism over coronavirus fears Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will begin banning foreign tourists starting Wednesday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:36Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources North Korea suspends foreign tourism over coronavirus fears: tour companies Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will ban foreign tourists starting Wednesday due to the spread of a new coronavirus in China, which has killed...

Reuters 17 hours ago



North Korea suspends foreign tourism over coronavirus fears - tour companies Several foreign tour operators said North Korea will ban foreign tourists starting Wednesday due to the spread of a new coronavirus in China, which has killed...

Reuters India 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this