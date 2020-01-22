Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Paraguay's President Abdo contracts dengue fever amid outbreak

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A dengue fever outbreak that has affected thousands of Paraguayans in recent weeks has reached as far as the presidential palace, with the country's leader Mario Abdo confirmed as having been struck by the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Paraguay president among thousands in country suffering from dengue fever

A dengue fever outbreak that has affected thousands of Paraguayans in recent weeks has reached as far as the presidential palace, with the country's leader...
CBC.ca

Paraguay braces for deadly Dengue fever outbreak

Paraguay is bracing for a potential major epidemic of Dengue fever after recording close to 7,000 suspected cases in the first two weeks of 2020, similar to...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

januarycat

Jan Maxwell RT @Reuters: Paraguay's President Abdo contracts dengue fever amid outbreak https://t.co/inDgerbcRk https://t.co/urTLq8RlZB 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Paraguay's President Abdo contracts dengue fever amid outbreak https://t.co/inDgerbcRk https://t.co/urTLq8RlZB 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Paraguay’s President Abdo contracts dengue fever amid outbreak https://t.co/S7IrKb5N9H 3 hours ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Paraguay's President Abdo contracts dengue fever amid outbreak https://t.co/3YsKpggrMj https://t.co/FV8TezLuz6 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.