UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the legislation needed to ratify the country's divorce agreement with the European Union.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled departure..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

