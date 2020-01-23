Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state’s primary

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Trump’s Republican reelection campaign on Thursday announced a Feb. 10 “Keep America Great” rally at the SNHU arena in Manchester. New […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Attend March For Life [Video]Trump To Attend March For Life

President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women [Video]The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women

The Trump administration unveils new rule placing visa restrictions on pregnant travelers. According to Business Insider, the rule may be instilled to prevent them from giving birth in the U.S. They..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump eyeing return to New Hampshire on eve of presidential primary

He’s already heading to Iowa just a few days before the state’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar, and now there’s word that...
FOXNews.com

Polls show Bernie Sanders with tight lead in New Hampshire

"With three weeks to go until the New Hampshire Democratic primary, polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading in the state. Politico reporter Trent...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

MagiciansWheel

Magician RT @TheTrumpPage1: #NEW Coming to Manchester, New Hampshire the Trump Campaign announces a #KAG rally on Feb. 10, 2020 at 7:00pm EST. Clic… 14 minutes ago

KarenChestney

Karen Chestney Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state's primary https://t.co/eM3VtLL16j 14 minutes ago

wpdeabc15

WPDE ABC15 Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state's primary https://t.co/sUbywCa6gE 2 hours ago

BadHombrette

Rosie RT @markknoller: Pres Trump stepping up campaign rally activity to hold an event in New Hampshire on Feb 10 - eve of the New Hampshire prim… 3 hours ago

nhdogmom

🕊Sharon #RemoveTheMotherfcker Goody , goody...🤢 Trump to hold New Hampshire rally on Feb. 10 https://t.co/A4OUuhMh6b 5 hours ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state’s primary https://t.co/df9JMuyKRZ 5 hours ago

Krickette01

Lorena Dorman RT @BEVHOWARD40: Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state's primary https://t.co/905ORpjFyk 5 hours ago

BEVHOWARD40

Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state's primary https://t.co/905ORpjFyk 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.