Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state’s primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Trump's Republican reelection campaign on Thursday announced a Feb. 10 "Keep America Great" rally at the SNHU arena in Manchester.


