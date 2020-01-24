Global  

Ralph Nader: Pelosi’s Choice Enough For Trump’s Impeachment But Not Going All Out For Removal – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has her reasons for limiting her impeachment articles to offenses stemming from the abuses and violations related to Ukraine. Unfortunately, she declined to pursue a broader impeachment approach that recognizes multiple provable, serious violations of the Constitution. Speaker Pelosi overruled Chairs of...
