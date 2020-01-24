Germany shooting: Several victims feared dead after attack in building

An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published on December 19, 2019
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA — A Saudi trainee at the US Navy Pensacola Air Station carried out a shooting early morning on Friday that the FBI is assuming to be a terrorist attack.
The New York Times..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:25Published on December 10, 2019