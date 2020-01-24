Global  

Germany shooting: Several victims feared dead after attack in building

Independent Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Several people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the German town of Rot am See.
Recent related news from verified sources

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.
Reuters Also reported by •Zee NewsNews24TIMENYTimes.com

6 killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said Friday. A suspect...
Seattle Times

