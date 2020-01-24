Global  

Erdogan says 400,000 people in Syria's Idlib moving toward Turkey

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that around 400,000 people in Syria's northwestern Idlib province were moving toward the Turkish border as a result of renewed attacks by the Syrian government.
