Auschwitz liberation, 75 years later: 5 brilliant minds in the arts who died in the concentration camp

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Many artists, from painters to musicians to philosophers, perished in the concentration camp, including prescient visionaries who through their masterpieces documented the horrors as they happened before their tragic deaths.
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary

Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary 00:43

 Auschwitz survivors — alongside their families — returned to the concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland, on the 75th anniversary of its liberation. The presidents of Poland and Israel were also in attendance to honor the Auschwitz liberation.

Auschwitz survivor shares horrors and liberation story 75 years later [Video]Auschwitz survivor shares horrors and liberation story 75 years later

Auschwitz survivor Sally Yassy shares her horrific memories from inside the death camp — 75 years after its liberation. "I didn't have a chance to say goodbye to my mother and father," the..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:59Published

Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation [Video]Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp
Al Jazeera Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Europe's bishops condemn anti-Semitism, call for peace

Krakow, Poland, Jan 25, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the Catholic bishops of...
CNA


