What’s Tn Trump’s Peace Plan For Israel And Palestine – Analysis

Optimistic Truth RT @PostOpinions: What Trump and Netanyahu unveiled was a PR campaign, not a peace plan, @MaxBoot says https://t.co/kv1jLZNEqd 5 seconds ago Nancy E Lane RT @mdubowitz: It ain’t your father’s Middle East. From what I can tell Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and — with some qualifications,… 6 seconds ago BKM RT @JoelCRosenberg: BREAKING: Saudis release positive statement about Trump peace plan. What exactly did they say? What exactly does it mea… 7 seconds ago Dan RT @SethAMandel: Trump peace plan— Egypt, Saudis: This is worth working with and we hope all sides will consider it. Official Jewish Demo… 11 seconds ago Optimistic Truth RT @MaxBoot: The indicted prime minister and impeached president pretended that all they care about is peace. In fact, all they care about… 31 seconds ago Sanateee RT @sara4SF: @VickyPJWard But he's going to see Putin??? what... Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Moscow on Wednesday to update Vladimir Puti… 40 seconds ago MSPEGGY RT @NewsCorpse: @realDonaldTrump How do you negotiate a Middle East "peace plan" without negotiating with the Palestinians? #IdiotTrump Me… 45 seconds ago Debbie Resists 🍑 RT @LeeHolly81: @realDonaldTrump “If Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done,” Turns out that it can’t be done if by “it” he meant reso… 49 seconds ago