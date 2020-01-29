Global  

Mike Pompeo - No evidence that Mike Pompeo has publicly defended Marie Yovanovitch

PolitiFact Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | No evidence that Mike Pompeo has publicly defended Marie YovanovitchAn interview between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly ended shortly after she asked him about Ukraine and his treatment of Marie Yovanovitch after her removal as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. "Do you owe Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch an apology?" Kelly asked him. Pompeo said he had "defended every State Department official." "Sir, respectfully, where have you defended Marie Yovanovitch?" Kelly asked. "I've defended every single person on this team," Pompeo said Jan. 24. "I've done what's right for every single person on this team." Kelly asked him to point to remarks where he’d defended Yovanovitch. ...

Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video:

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter 00:39

 Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I think you did a good job on her."

