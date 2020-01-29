Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FDA Warns Purell To Stop Promoting Unproven Health Claims

Newsy Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
FDA Warns Purell To Stop Promoting Unproven Health ClaimsWatch VideoThe FDA is warning hand sanitizer company Purell to stop marketing its product with claims it can prevent disease and kill the Ebola and influenza viruses.

The FDA sent a letter to Purell listing a number of examples where the company made those claims on its websites and social media accounts. The agency also has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA Warns Purell To Stop Promoting Unproven Health Claims

FDA Warns Purell To Stop Promoting Unproven Health Claims 01:11

 The FDA sent a letter to Purell over some of its advertised health claims.

Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA warns Purell about making claims about diseases [Video]FDA warns Purell about making claims about diseases

Makers of Purell got a letter of warning from FDA about unproven claims

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA [Video]FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA

The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter of warning to Gojo Industries, Purell's parent company. The letter tells the company to stop claiming that its hand sanitizer can prevent diseases..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FDA Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu

The Food and Drug Administration has warned the maker of Purell hand sanitizers to stop claiming its products can prevent people from catching the flu, Ebola...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy The FDA takes issues with Purell's claims that it can kill the Ebola and influenza viruses. https://t.co/P6oX5GxFic 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.