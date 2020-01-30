Donald Trump unveils Mideast plan favourable to Israel; Palestinians decry bias
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () *Washington:* US President Donald Trump released his long-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, promising 'a new dawn,' but angry Palestinians called it biased and deserving to go in the 'dustbin of history.'
Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Trump said that his plan could...
A top Palestinian official has told Sky News that Donald Trump's plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is a clear endorsement by the White House for the creation of an apartheid system. Saeb Erekat says the so-called "deal of the century" is a clear attempt to kill off the Oslo peace...