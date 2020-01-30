Global  

Donald Trump unveils Mideast plan favourable to Israel; Palestinians decry bias

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* US President Donald Trump released his long-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, promising 'a new dawn,' but angry Palestinians called it biased and deserving to go in the 'dustbin of history.'

Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Trump said that his plan could...
News video: Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid'

Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid' 02:37

 A top Palestinian official has told Sky News that Donald Trump's plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is a clear endorsement by the White House for the creation of an apartheid system. Saeb Erekat says the so-called "deal of the century" is a clear attempt to kill off the Oslo peace...

Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank [Video]Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Palestinians protest against Trump's plan, which proposes to annex areas in occupied West Bank, including Jordan Valley.

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled..

Hamas official rejects US, Israeli ‘çonspiracies’

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A senior Hamas official says the group rejects the “conspiracies” announced by the U.S. and Israel and that “all options are...
Seattle Times

Donald Trump outlines his Mideast peace plan that favours Israel


IndiaTimes

